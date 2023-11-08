Diwali 2023: Tusshar Kapoor Shares Party Pics With Govinda And Fam, Riteish-Genelia

Tusshar Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: TussharKapoor)

Diwali celebrations have started in Bollywood. After Manish Malhotra, producer Ramesh Taurani hosted a lavish party for his friends and colleagues on Tuesday in Mumbai. Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi attended the party in style. Tusshar Kapoor, who attended the party, shared some inside pictures from the celebrations. In the pictures, Tusshar Kapoor is joined by director duo Abbas-Mustan, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza and Govinda and his family. Govinda can be spotted with his wife Sunita, Tina and son Harsha Vardhan in the picture with Ramesh Taurani and Tusshar. Tusshar Kapoor wrote in the caption, "More about last night .....also seemed like the team of Life partner(2009) were coming together for an encore!" Life Partner is a film directed by Rumi Jaffery. The film features Govinda, Tusshar Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza, Prachi Desai. Take a look:

In another set of pictures, Tusshar Kapoor can be seen with Kunal Kemmu. He wrote in the caption, "Moments from last nights Diwali soiree at @rameshtaurani Ji's! Thank you for a swell evening with old friends and colleagues!" Take a look:

This was Tusshar Kapoor's OOTN from the party. Take a look:

Tusshar Kapoor is a single parent. Laksshya was born via surrogacy in the year 2016. Speaking of parenting, in an interaction with Times Of India a few years ago, he said, "I feel like I'm taking the right step. And as of today, I feel like my day is fulfilled because I have so many things to do with my son. There's no other option I could have opted for, and I wouldn't have had it any other way. I will not share my son with anybody in the world right now or in the future. So, all's well that ends well."

Tusshar Kapoor has featured in the Golmaal and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum series of films. He also starred in The Dirty Picture, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shor In The City, Dhol, Khakee and Good Boy, Bad Boy to name a few.