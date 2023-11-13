Diwali 2023: Raghav Chadha's Fab Caption For Wife Parineeti Chopra - 'My Firecracker'

Image was shared by Parineeti Chopra. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their first Diwali post marriage on Sunday. To mark the occasion, Parineeti Chopra treated her fans on Monday to some beautiful pictures of herself and her husband from inside their festivities last night. For her first Diwali, Parineeti Chopra was seen wearing a maroon saree while her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha opted for a red and black sherwani. The couple was seen smiling brightly in all their pictures. For the caption, Parineeti Chopra simply wrote, "My home."

See Parineeti Chopra's post:

Raghav Chadha also posted Diwali pictures with his new wife. His LOL caption however read, "First Diwali with my firecracker."

This is what Raghav Chadha posted:

A week back, newlywed Parineeti Chopra shared the images from her first Karwa Chauth celebrations and they were absolutely aww-dorable. For the occasion, Parineeti wore a red sharara. She matched it with her pink chooras, jhumkas and a small bindi. Raghav Chadha was dressed in his traditional best. In the first picture, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha can be seen smiling for the camera. In the second picture, Parineeti can be seen laughing out loud while Raghav looks at her with a smile. Sharing the images, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "Happy first karwa chauth my love...@raghavchadha88." Take a look:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur in September in the presence of friends and families. Sharing the first pictures from their wedding, Parineeti wrote in the caption, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now." Take a look:

Post the wedding, the couple also shared a special thank you note for their friends and followers. It read, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."