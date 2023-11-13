Diwali 2023: Inside Alia Bhatt's Celebration With Usual Suspects Ranbir Kapoor And Shaheen Bhatt

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt's Diwali post might be the best thing on the Internet right now. On the evening of Diwali, which was celebrated across India on Sunday, Alia Bhatt extended warm wishes to her fans via a post, featuring her husband Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and pet cat Edward. In the first two pictures, we can see Alia Bhatt posing candidly with Ranbir Kapoor. The first picture has Ranbir planting a kiss on Alia's cheeks while in the second, the two can be seen sharing a laugh. For the unversed, the pictures with Ranbir are from the Diwali party held at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's house in Mumbai on Saturday night. The third and our favourite frame is that of a small pink dupatta with the name Raha written on it with thread. In the next two frames, Alia Bhatt, dressed in a lovely yellow suit, can be seen hanging out with her sister and their pet Edward. Alia Bhatt captioned the post, "diwali, happy happy."

Take a look at her post below:

Some inside pictures from their Diwali celebrations were also shared by Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt on her Instagram feed. In one picture, Shaheen gives her fans a glimpse of all the Diwali delicacies. In another, she treats her fans to a picture of her pet cat Edward. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt made heads turn as she attended a diwali party at her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's house on Saturday evening in a bright red lehenga. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was accompanied by usual suspect Ranbir Kapoor to the Diwali bash, who looked dapper in a black kurta. The couple was spotted entering the venue holding hands and were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs, stationed outside the house. Here's a look at some picture of the couple from last night.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year. Alia Bhatt recently won the National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also made her big Hollywood debut this year with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone.