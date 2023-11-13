Diwali 2023: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh's Festivities Sealed With A Kiss

Image was shared by Deepika Padukone. (Courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Five years into their marriage, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh continue to serve couple goals and how. In their latest post also, on the occasion of Diwali, the duo did nothing different. On Sunday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared similar posts on their Instagram feeds, treating their fans to some glimpses into their Diwali celebrations. In the first pic, we can see the duo sharing a kiss. Deepika Padukone can be seen wearing a red outfit while Ranveer looks dapper in a floral white kurta. The other two pictures show the couple perform puja at their home. Deepika Padukone captioned her post, "Best wishes of Diwali."

Ahead of her skincare brand 82°E's first anniversary, the actress shared a video, which features some of her most cherished memories with family. The video begins with Deepika teasing her sister Anisha Padukone. "Give a proper hug ya," the actress says. She adds, "Camera is on? It's a problem? Can't you give a proper hug?" Cut to a montage of the the sister duo hugging. Deepika then added a clip of herself with husband Ranveer Singh and his mother. Another frame features Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone. The video then features Deepika telling husband Ranveer Singh at a red carpet event, "So handsome you are looking" and a video of them dancing together at their engagement.

Deepika Padukone captioned the post, "Eventually, it's the Little Joys that make life truly meaningful and beautiful. It's the joy in the little moments that remind us that happiness isn't necessarily in grand gestures but in the simple moments that we often take for granted. So take a moment to reflect and DM 82°E an image or a video of your #LittleJoy and get featured on our page. Stay tuned for more."

Prior to this, Deepika and Ranveer made a stunning appearance together at the birthday bash of Shah Rukh Khan. Deepika wore a short blingy dress and Ranveer Singh wore a black suit. Several fan pages dedicated to the actors shared inside pictures. Apart from Deepika-Ranveer, Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan also attended the party. Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan.