Diwali 2022: Inside Shilpa Shetty's Celebrations With Kids Viaan And Samisha

Shilpa Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Diwali celebrations are incomplete without festive wear, sweets, delectable snacks and the company of family and friends. That is exactly how one can sum up Shilpa Shetty's festivities with her family. The actress, who hosted a grand party for her friends from the film fraternity the night before Diwali, spent the festival with her husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and daughter Samisha by her side. Oh, and she was twinning in pink attires with her kids, a glimpse of which Shilpa Shetty shared on social media. She posted an adorable photo of herself and her children. Here, Viaan and Samisha are seen sitting on Shilpa Shetty's lap. They all are wearing matching pastel pink traditional outfits from the shelves of designer Neetu Rohra and posing in the room where they performed the Lakshmi puja.

“About last night,” Shilpa Shetty wrote in the caption and added hashtags such as “Diwali 2022, “Laxmi Puja,” “family,” “blessed,” “grateful” and “kids.”

On Shilpa Shetty's post, her Nikamma co-star Abhimanyu Dasani dropped a hugging emoji. Several fans also flooded the post with heart icons.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty's post here:

Shilpa Shetty also posted a happy picture with her kids on her Instagram Stories. She captioned it: “Diwali twinning.”

Shilpa Shetty was also twinning in black outfits with her husband Raj Kundra at their Diwali celebrations. They wore colour-coordinated traditional attires. See their loved-up photo here:

Shilpa Shetty, who added glitter and glamour to a number of Bollywood Diwali parties last week, hosted one on Sunday. Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Sonu Sood with wife Sonali, Harman Baweja with wife Sasha Ramchandani, Kartik Aaryan and Arpita Khan Sharma with husband Aayush Sharma were among the guests. Shilpa Shetty's sister, actress Shamita Shetty, arrived in a black lehenga set while the host was looking every bit stunning in a peach saree.

Shilpa Shetty, on her Instagram Stories, posted and re-shared amazing pictures from her party. Check them out here:

See more pictures from the actress' Diwali party here.

