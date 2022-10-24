Diwali 2022: Inside Kareena Kapoor's Celebrations With Family. See Fam-Jam Pics

Kareena Kapoor with her family. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Kareena Kapoor hosted a Diwali dinner at her Mumbai residence on Sunday. Members of the Kapoor family and the Pataudis attended the dinner last night. Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, her sister Karisma, aunts Neetu Kapoor and Rima Jain were pictured arriving at the venue. Kareena's cousins Armaan Jain and his wife wife Anissa were also pictured. Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan arrived with her husband Kunal Kemmu. Meanwhile, the actress' cousin Ranbir Kapoor and wife Ali Bhatt were MIA from the bash. Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan shared pictures from last night's dinner on Instagram. The pictures feature Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Soha happily posing together. "Love light and laughter. Wishing a very happy Diwali to you and you loved ones Happy Diwali."

Soha Ali Khan shared pictures from last night's festivities. Take a look:

Karisma Kapoor was dressed in her festive best as she arrived at the venue.

Karisma Kapoor pictured arriving at the Kareena's house.

See more pictures from last night's dinner here:

Neetu Kapoor pictured at Kareena's house.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu at Kareena's house.

Randir Kapoor with Babita at Kareena's house.

Armaan Jain with Anissa Malhotra.

Rima Jain pictured at the party.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in August. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 5 and Jeh, who they welcomed in February last year. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.