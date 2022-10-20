Diwali 2022: How Vidya Balan Is 'Gearing Up For The Festive Season'

Vidya Balan shared this picture. (courtesy: balanvidya)

Vidya Balan, on Thursday, treated her Insta family to stunning pictures of herself in a beautiful saree. In the images, the actress can be seen sitting on the floor in a green and pink saree. She has accessorised her look with a golden chain and statement jewellery and has styled her hair into a neat bun. In the background, we can be an idol of Nataraja decorated with flowers and a beautiful rangoli around the lamp. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Gearing up for the festive season, candids and khushiyaan (happiness)."

Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Aditi Rao Hydari commented, "So beautiful," Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Omg beauty," followed by heart emoticons, while others dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Everyone knows Vidya Balan's love for sarees, from traditional Kanjeevarams to designer creations, she wore sarees on every occasion, including the red carpets.

Here have a look at some of her saree looks that will inspire you this festive season:

Also, Vidya Balan never shies away from addressing her body image issues. In August, she shared a post in which she shared how a young fan made her reassess how she views her body. She shared two mirror selfies and wrote a long note. The excerpt from the note read, "You know I've always preferred my left profile over my right...but overtime as I started on this journey of trying to love and accept myself a little more each day, I realised that liking one profile meant liking one part of me to the exclusion of the otherbe. Truth be told,today not only do i like my right profile, I actually love it... and not because my right profile changed but because I realised it's never going to. What changed is the way I looked at myself and that changed how I see myself."

Here have a look at her post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Jalsa, co-starring Shefali Shah. The film which streamed on Amazon Prime Video received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Next, she will be seen in Neeyat as well as an untitled film with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy.