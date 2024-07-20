Divyanka Tripathi Posts Throwback Pics From 'The Vineyard Experience' In Italy

Divyanka Tripathi with Vivek Dahiya. (courtesy: divyankatripathidahiya)

TV star Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya returned from their Italian holiday earlier this week. The couple were robbed and they lost belongings like wallets and passports during their holiday. On Saturday, Divyanka shared throwback pictures from the holiday. They happen to be from a vineyard. The actress, in her caption, wrote, "The vineyard experience before.... #IYKYK. Someday you'll see it all in details on Vivek's YouTube vlog. Until then... Enjoy these."

Check out the post shared by Divyanka Tripathi here:

Celebrating their homecoming, the couple shared a joint post. Sharing a selfie Divyanka wrote, "Heading to Bharat soon. We want to thank 'You' for your overwhelming love and support. A big thanks to the Indian Embassy for making our 'Ghar Wapasi' possible." Take a look:

On Friday, the couple shared a video from Galeria Vittorio Emanuele II, Milan and wrote in their caption, "Love isn't about grand gestures, but about quiet moments and simple joys we share together."

Divyanka and Vivek were in Italy for their wedding anniversary. They posted pictures from the festivities earlier and wrote, "Saath...Yeh zindagi ek khubsoorat carousel si hi hai. Happy wedding anniversary...from us to us."

Divyanka Tripathi married TV star Vivek Dahiya in 2016 and the couple won reality TV show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017. Divyanka Tripathi is best-known for playing the role of Ishita Iyer in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories and Mrs And Mr Sharma Allahabadwale.