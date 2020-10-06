Divya Khosla Kumar's Teri Aankhon Mein Teaser Is Out Now

A still from Teri Aankhon Mein teaser.

The teaser for the heart-wrenching T-Series single, Divya Khosla Kumar's Teri Aankhon Mein is out now. The short clip gives us an insight into what the song has in store for us, which is a melodious track, soulful lyrics and emotions. The extremely talented Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar sing this song, and their mellifluous voices are beautifully paired with a melodious track. Starring the stunning Divya Khosla Kumar, the video beautifully depicts the ups and downs of a relationship in this number that will tug at your heartstrings.

The teaser shows the story of a boy who meets a girl on a mystical stormy night, and then a few shits of longing and sadness in their eyes, that has us curious to know what went wrong between them.

Last seen in Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, which was a chartbuster hit, Divya is back to shine in yet another Neha Kakkar song. Besides the stellar acting, the actors are seen in a range of jaw-dropping outfits. Divya Khosla Kumar wows her different looks that makes her look ethereal as ever.

The teaser for Teri Ankhon Mein sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar, with music by Manan Bhardwaj and lyrics by Kumaar, is out now. The song, directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, featuring Divya Khosla Kumar, will release on October 7.

