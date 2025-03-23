Advertisement

IPL 2025: Internet Reacts To Disha Patani's Opening Ceremony Performance Being Cut Short On Broadcast

Disha Patani was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD.

New Delhi:

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 opening ceremony took place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, March 22, 2025. The event was attended by several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Shreya Ghoshal and Karan Aujla. 

Bollywood actress Disha Patani also delivered an energetic dance performance. However, the broadcast of her performance was unexpectedly cut short as commentators abruptly shifted their focus to the upcoming opening match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. 

This sudden transition left fans disappointed with several expressing their discontent on social media. 

One user said, "Disha Patani was fine until Jio Hotstar remembered their relatives might be watching. Instant cultural awakening! They stopped the broadcast mid stream”.

Another added, "Why did JioHotstar cut off #DishaPatani's performance midway?? Such a disappointment." 

Someone commented, "How Eden should've been looking when they robbed off us that full of disha patani performance." 

"Bhai disha patani ki performance puri koi dm kr dena. (Brother, someone please DM me the full performance of Disha Patani)," read a post. 

The IPL opening ceremony kicked off with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan giving a terrific speech. 

Meanwhile, singer Shreya Ghoshal enthralled the fans with her melodious voice, followed by Karan Aujla's impactful performance. 

After this, SRK called Rinku Singh and Virat Kohli on stage. The actor danced with Rinku on his song Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki and then shook a leg with Virat on Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his film, Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan then called the top officials from BCCI and IPL on stage along with the performers at the event and the team captains of KKR and RCB. They all sang the Indian national anthem together to cap off the opening ceremony. 

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Up next, she will feature in Welcome to the Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt and Suniel Shetty. 

Disha Patani, IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony, Entertainment
