Viral: Disha Patani And Squad Are Burning Up The Internet In New Dance Routine

Still from a video shared by Disha Patani. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Be it her rumoured relationship with BFF Aleksander Alix or her directorial debut Kyun Karu Fikar, Disha Patani has been ruling the trending charts lately. The actress is once again demanding our attention with her recent Instagram Reel. In the video, Disha is seen dishing out major Barbie goals in her pink ensemble, while grooving to her new song Kyun Karu Fikar. She is accompanied by her team members who are also dressed in pink. In the caption, Disha wrote, “Kyun Karu Fikar squad, show us what your version looks like…” In response, Ayesha Shroff replied with flower and heart emojis. For context, Ayesha Shroff is Tiger Shroff's mother. Disha was rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff until a few months ago.

Fans of the actress have also flooded the comments section with compliments.The music video of Kyun Karu Fikar marks Disha Patani's directorial debut.

In a separate post, Disha Patani shared a glimpse of the Kyun Karu Fikar music video and wrote, “ I couldn't care to come up with a cool caption cause #KyunKaruFikar!”

Reacting to the post, Disha Patani's BFF Mouni Roy said, “Love love love.” Karan Tacker dropped a star emoji. Under this post too, Ayesha Shroff wrote, “Congratulations deeeeeeeshu!!! Wooohooo!!” Ayesha Shroff's daughter, Krishna Shroff said, “Vibeee.”

Before that, Disha Patani also introduced us to her “directing face.” She posted a video with a bunch of snippets from the sets of Kyun Karu Fikar. “Just me acting like I know what I'm doing.. btw that's my directing face.. always happy and cheerful #kyunkarufikar full video out tomorrow,” Disha captioned the post.

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff dropped a sweet comment on the Instagram post. She wrote, “Proud of you deeshu [red heart] [pink flower].” Krishna Shroff also dropped a laughing and a heart emoji in the comments.

Kyun Karu Fikar is sung by Nikhita Gandhi. Vayu has worked on the lyrics, while Vaibhav Pani has composed and produced the music of Kyun Karu Fikar. Meanwhile, Disha Patani will be next seen in Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. The actress also has Kanguva with South superstar Suriya in her kitty.

Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, alongside John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.