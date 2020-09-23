Disha Patani Celebrated This Instagram Milestone By Lifting 60 Kgs. Beat That

Disha Patani in a still from the video. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Highlights Disha Patani posted a video on Instagram

"Well done Dii," commented Elli AvrRam

"40 million got me like," wrote Disha Patani

A quick glance through Disha Patani's Instagram handle will reflect the actress' love for fitness. The actress, who takes her fitness regime very seriously, shared a brand new video on her Instagram profile on Wednesday evening. In the video, Disha can be seen lifting 60 kgs with utmost ease. BTW, did we tell you that she did 10 reps. Sharing the video on her profile, the Baaghi 2 actress wrote in her caption: "40 million got me like... 60 kg 10 reps. Thank you my lovely FCs for all the support and love, I'm nothing without you all." Actress Elli AvrRam cheered for Disha in the comments section and she wrote: "Well done Dii."

Check out Disha Patani's post here:

Disha Patani has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast and she frequently shares pictures and videos from her workout sessions. Last month, she posted a video, in which she could be seen lifting weights and she wrote: "Throwback to the times when I was strong. 75kg 1 rep, 2nd set is 80kg 1 rep full range squat." This is the post we are referring to:

Disha Patani's last project was Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which will be her second project with Bharat co-star Salman Khan. The film will also star Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda.

Disha Patani, a former model, made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has also featured in films such as Baaghi 2 and Kung Fu Yoga among others.