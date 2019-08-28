Disha Patani, Busy Perfecting Front Flips, Gets A Shout-Out From Tiger Shroff

Disha and Tiger are rumoured to be dating (courtesy dishapatani)

We are mid-way through the week but still can't get over Disha Patani's Monday motivation video. Disha Patani makes us look bad with her work-out videos every now and then and she recently did something similar with her slow motion front flip video, which she captioned: "Monday morning be like. And of course ignore the epic fall. Still learning." In the video, Disha can be seen perfecting her front flip skills with the help of her instructor, who loudly applauds her in the video while she lands on the foam bed with a crash. While Disha may think that she needs more practice, her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff gave her a shout out in the comments section: "Woah. Awesome height," he wrote with the "on fire" icons.

Take a look at Disha Patani's video and Tiger Shroff's comment below.

Disha Patani's Instagram is a gold-mine of work-out videos - she loves kick-boxing and acrobatics. Videos with captions like these often arrive on her Instagram: "First attempt to a self-backflip, still need to make it much cleaner but at least the fear is gone. Everyday makes a difference (also me being the stubborn me)."

Disha Patani is not only a fitness enthusiast but also a brilliant dancer.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who almost always hang out together, have never confirmed if they are dating. All we got from Tiger on Koffee With Karan last season was this: "We both have similar interests and I don't have many friends in the industry. And she's one of the very few friends I have that I am comfortable with. "I'm great friends with her. I love her company and we are keeping it at that, really."

