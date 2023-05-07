Samantha Ruth Prabhu Has The Sweetest Response To Jawan Director Atlee's First Pic Of Son

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl )

Director Atlee is making headlines for his professional and personal milestones. A day after announcing the release date of his film Jawan with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the filmmaker has now shared an image of his new born baby and revealed his son's name. Atlee has now posted a picture in which he is seen with his wife Priya Atlee, who is holding their son in her arms. The family is seen standing inside a temple. The face of the little one has been hidden with a heart emoji. In the caption, Atlee wrote, “Yes the name is MEER. Very happy to be revealing our little angel's name. #meer #babyboy.” In response, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Congratulations darlings [heart emojis].” Samantha and Atlee have worked together in Theri.

Atlee and Priya welcomed their baby on January 31. Announcing the happy news, the couple shared a picture on Instagram with the new parents holding a pair of baby shoes with the words 'It's a boy' imprinted on the photo. Expressing gratitude and joy, Priya wrote that nothing compares to the feeling of becoming a parent, and she feels blessed to welcome the little one into the world. She added that a new adventure of parenthood has begun, and they are happy and grateful for it.

The caption said, “They were right. There's no feeling in the world like this. And just like that, our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed (sic).”

The couple had announced their pregnancy on social media last year with a special photo. Sharing pictures from the maternity photoshoot, the couple said: "Happy to announce that we are pregnant and need all your blessing and love. With Love Atlee and Priya."

Jawan helmed by Atlee will star Nayanthara alongside SRK. It is slated to release in theatres on September 7, 2023. He has previously directed films such as Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil.