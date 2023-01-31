It's A Boy For Atlee And Wife Priya Mohan

Atlee shared this picture. (courtesy: atlee47)

It's a boy! Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Tuesday (January 31). The Jawan director shared this news on his Instagram and wrote, "They were right There's no feeling in the world like this. And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed." In the first image, Atlee and Priya are lying on a bed as they each hold tiny shoes in their hands. The text on the image read, "It's a boy." In the next photo, the couple is twinning in off-white outfits, flashing their million-dollar smiles.

Soon after Atlee dropped the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Congratulations my loves." Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Big congrats to the new Mum and Dad in town! God bless the little one. Can't wait to meet you all together. Lots of love." Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, "He is going to have so much love surrounding him. Congratulations."

Atlee also shared a video on his Instagram stories featuring some memorable moments. The clip ended with these words, "Little boy, we loved you from the very start, you stole our breath, embraced our hearts. Our life together has just begun, you're a part of us, cute little one. Welcome more..."



Last year in December, Atlee announced pregnancy on Instagram by sharing pictures from a maternity photoshoot and wrote, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love. With Love Atlee and Priya."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Atlee is known for directing movies such as Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil. He will be making his Bollywood debut with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. The movie is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.