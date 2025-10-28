Diljit Dosanjh And Manushi Chhillar React To Trolling Over Viral 'Vulgar' Dance Scene In <i>Kufar</i> Music Video

Diljit Dosanjh has once again found himself at the centre of controversy with his new release, Kufar, which also features Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar. However, it is a questionable shot from the music video that has left the Internet fuming.

In the controversial scene that went viral, Diljit Dosanjh is seen standing behind a woman when she dramatically lifts her legs, and the lyrics of the song go, "Jannat De Darwaze kudiye." A scene that quickly caught the attention of social media was heavily criticised.

Diljit Dosanjh And Manushi Chhillar Issue Clarifications

As the scene continued to gain momentum, with memes and jokes flooding social media, Diljit Dosanjh went live on Instagram to address it.

Diljit said, "Bruh, mai ta othe khada si... aase paase pata ni ki challi janda si (Bro, I was just standing there... I didn't even know what was going on around me!)."

The singer, seemingly joking about the scene being blown out of proportion, only intensified the backlash from viewers who reacted strongly.

Manushi Chhillar broke her silence on the trolling, as she wrote on X, "Not mine #iykyk. But can we please not disrespect the dancer who was simply doing her job?"

But can we please not disrespect the dancer who was simply doing her job 🫶🫶 — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) October 27, 2025

How The Internet Reacted

Social media comments soon erupted, and Diljit Dosanjh and Manushi Chhillar faced significant backlash.

One person wrote, "How girls are not setting boundaries! Agreeing to please others, even when it violates one's own sense of comfort and respect!"

What is this Diljit Dosanjh? Which idiot directed the video for this song? 😭 pic.twitter.com/WbWLAmM5rm — Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) October 27, 2025

Someone else added, "Not an idiot, they knew what they were doing."

Another Internet user expressed shock: "Yeh kya chal raha hai?"

One user posted on Instagram, writing: "Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh is under fire for a viral scene from his latest song Kufar, featuring Manushi Chhillar. The clip shows her dramatically lifting her legs as the lyrics say 'Jannat De Darwaze,' sparking a wave of memes and trolls online. Why is the choreography so vulgar nowadays? When will Bollywood stop objectifying women? Is negative publicity a PR tactic? Why is this song trending? Why can't we boycott such songs?"

Expressing a similar sentiment, one person commented, "A new song by Diljit Dosanjh has been released - and while I've always admired his songs, this one really disappointed me. The way Manushi Chhillar is dancing... I'm not trying to offend anyone, but the use of yoga mats and those moves - what are we even trying to show? We women always talk about equality, yet in this song, we are being portrayed more like showpieces. I don't know, but honestly, the choreography and direction are quite disappointing."

About Kufar

Trending in the Top 10 on YouTube, Kufar is a song choreographed by the popular duo Piyush - Shazia. The lyrics were written by Raj Ranjodh, with production by Sean.

Diljit Dosanjh playfully blamed the choreographer in his viral Instagram LIVE while addressing the trolls.

In A Nutshell

A viral scene from Diljit Dosanjh's new release Kufar, featuring Manushi Chhillar, has been heavily trolled. Both Diljit and Manushi have responded to the criticism.