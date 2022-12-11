On Dilip Kumar's 100th Birth Anniversary, A Look At His Best Performances

A still from the video. (courtesy: Screenwriters Association)

Dilip Kumar - the ‘Tragedy King Of Bollywood' - needs no introduction. He has inspired generations of actors with his impeccable art of work. Today, December 11, marks the 100th birth anniversary of Dilip Kumar. To celebrate the day, Film Heritage Foundation has organised a two-day festival - “Dilip Kumar Hero Of Heroes”. Some of Dilip Kumar's finest performances including Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam and Shakti will be screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities across the country. So, to mark the legend's birth anniversary, we have decided to revisit some of his critically acclaimed films. Let's begin.

1.Mughal-e-Azam

We just can't help but start with this K. Asif directorial. The film starring Dilip Kumar as Prince Salim and Madhubala as Anarkali is still considered a masterpiece in Indian Cinema.

2.Devdas

“Kaun kambakht bardasht karne ko peeta hai. Hum to peete hain ki yahan par baith sakain" - this is the first thing that comes to our mind when we talk about the all-time classic film based on Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel. The movie, directed by Bimal Roy, featured Dilip Kumar in the titular role.

3.Gunga Jumna

This 1961 directorial narrated the story of two brothers and how they ended up becoming enemies. The film also featured Vyjayanthimala and Nasir Khan in lead roles.

4. Ram Aur Shyam

This particular film holds a special place in our hearts. Dilip Kumar played a double role in it. The movie was directed by Tapi Chanakya.

5. Mashaal

Dilip Kumar essayed the role of a fearless editor of a newspaper in the film. The Yash Chopra film also starred Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri.

Let us know your favourite pick from the list.