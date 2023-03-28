Dil Chahta Hai That You Identify Birthday Boy And Brother In This Epic Throwback

A throwback of Akshaye and Rahul Khanna. (courtesy: mrkhanna)

On Akshaye Khanna's 48th birthday on Tuesday, his bother and actor Rahul Khanna dug out throwback gold. The photograph shared by Rahul Khanna features him and his brother Akshaye and it happens to be a childhood throwback. He simply captioned the post: "O brother, another birthday." Akshaye Khanna might be a social media recluse but his friends did comment on the post. Farhan Akhtar, who worked with Akshaye Khanna in the iconic 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai, dropped heart emojis. Casting director Shanoo Sharma commented: "Happy birthday legit crush Akshaye Khanna." Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented on Rahul's post: "Cutest! Happy birthday Akshaye." Rahul Khanna's Instafam too flooded the comments section with birthday greetings for his brother.

Check out Rahul Khanna's post here:

Akshaye Khanna and Rahul are the sons of legendary actor Vinod Khanna, who died in 2017. Birthday boy Akshaye Khanna's impressive filmography includes films like Dil Chahta Hai, Taal, Border, Race, 36 China Town, Aaja Nachle, Gandhi, My Father, Hulchul, Mom, Salaam-E-Ishq, among many others. He made his acting debut in 1997 with the film Himalay Putra but his break out film was JP Dutta's war drama Border.

In terms of work, Akshaye Khanna was last seen in the super hit Drishyam 2 (Hindi version) last year. He starred in the film alongside Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.

Rahul Khanna made his Bollywood debut with Deepa Mehta's 1947 Earth, which got him the Filmfare Best Male Debut Award. He has also starred in films such as The Emperor's Club, Dil Kabaddi, Love Aaj Kal, Wake Up Sid and Fire Flies. The actor has also been part of shows such as The Americans and the Hindi remake of the popular TV series 24.