Didn't Say 'Regret Doing Shershaah': Actor Sahil Vaid Clarifies 'Should Not Have Done This Movie' Quote

Sahil Vaid shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sahilvaid24)

Highlights "I don't regret doing Shershaah at all," said Sahil Vaid

He played the role of Captain Vikram Batra's friend Sunny in the film

"I really wanted to play the part of a soldier," said Sahil Vaid

Actor Sahil Vaid, who played the role of Captain Vikram Batra's close friend Sunny in the recently-released film Shershaah, opened up about his recent statement that he thinks he "shouldn't have done the film" and clarified in an interview with India.com that he "doesn't regret doing Shershaah at all." Vishnu Varadhan-directed Shershaah is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War in 1999 and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Sidharth Malhotra plays the lead role in the film and his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani portrays the role of Vikram Batra's fiancée Dimple Cheema. The film, produced by Karan Johar, stars many renowned actors in supporting roles. A couple of days ago, Sahil Vaid told Zoom Digital that his performance in the film has also not been acknowledged by the audience and "now I am realising I should not have done this movie, people are not even talking about what I have done in the film."

However, the publication shared the interview stating that Sahil Vaid "regrets" doing Shershaah earlier this week. A day later, Sahil Vaid clarified while talking to India.com that he "never used words 'regret doing Shershaah'" and that he "loved being a part of the film."

He told India.com: "I loved being part of Shershaah. I don't know why the article used the word 'regret'. I never used words 'regret doing Shershaah'. I don't regret doing Shershaah at all" and added: "My statement was that I was initially reacting that it was a small role. When I was eventually told that I will be doing a friend's part. I come from an army family and really wanted to do this film and play the part of a soldier, where I get to do some action. But I never ever said that I regret doing Shershaah. That was not my statement."

Captain Vikram Batra's friend Sunny played an important role in his life. He encouraged the Kargil Hero to join Army when he was having second thoughts.

Shershaah has been getting mixed reviews, mostly positive, after it premiered on Prime Video last week. The film also stars Shiv Panditt, Nikitin Dheer, Shataf Figar, Anil Charanjeett, Raj Arjun, Abhiroy Singh, Pranay Pachauri, Pawan Chopra, Himmanshoo A Malhotra and many others in pivotal roles.