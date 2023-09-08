When Norway's Postal Department Issued Special Stamp To Honour Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman shared this image. (Courtesy: ZeenatAman)

Zeenat Aman's latest Instagram post has received love from actress Archana Puran Singh, Chitrangda Singh, and Badhaai Ho star Gajraj Rao. While her sweet, hilarious anecdotes are always a winner on social media, Zeenat Aman often recalls the grand gestures that made her feel on top of the world. Her recent Instagram entry was no different. The veteran star shared how Norway's postal department issued a special stamp in her honour at a film festival in Oslo in 2016. Zeenat Aman was also presented with a giant replica along with 60 stamps for her personal use.

She wrote, “In 2016, while attending a film festival in Oslo, I received a wonderful surprise on stage. I was being felicitated for my contribution to Indian cinema, when Norway's Postal Department issued a special stamp in my honour. I was also presented with a giant replica of it and 60 stamps for my own use.”

Zeenat Aman was “thrilled” with the “novel gesture of appreciation” but wasn't sure whether the stamps would actually work or not. The actress continued: “I was thrilled by this novel gesture of appreciation but wasn't sure whether the stamps would actually work. So the very next morning, I bought a ream of postcards, wrote out messages to my friends, slapped a ‘Zeenat Aman' stamp onto each, crossed my fingers, and dropped the cards into a postbox. Some weeks later, when I was back in Bombay, I began to receive texts and calls from my friends. All of whom were exclaiming with delight, having received my postcards in the mail!”

“I suppose a limited number of these stamps were released and that they are out of print now. I've kept my few remaining sheets carefully though, since I really did feel honoured by this gesture,” she signed off. Reacting to the post, Archana Puran Singh wrote, “You were always a rockstar Zeenat [Heart eye emoji] Big hug!” Gajraj Rao wrote, “Wonderful gesture by Norway.” Chitrangda Singh left a red heart and a star emoji in the comments.

Check out Zeenat Aman's post:

Before this, Zeenat Aman opened up about an incident when a gentleman left a gift on her makeup table. Zeenat Aman kept the timeline of the incident under the wraps to avoid "unwanted speculations." She wrote, "A titbit from a makeup room many years ago. I won't mention the time or place because it will stoke unwanted speculation, but I can share that I was in the radiance of youth. We had wrapped for the day, and I had returned to my tiny makeup room. Along with the usual clutter of Max Factor tubes and jars, I found a sizable ribboned box on my table. The card simply bore my name, with no clue as to the sender. My curiosity was piqued. I unlaced the bow and opened the box to find another smaller box within it, and then yet another and another and another, all nested like Russian dolls. The last box had some weight to it. I popped it open and in it lay a tennis ball like some oversized neon pearl. Stuck to it was a handwritten note – the ball's in your court.”

"Who doesn't enjoy the charm and a grand gesture? Though I, unfortunately, didn't give the sender the pleasure of my company on a date, I was plenty tickled and flattered by his creativity! Your turn. Share a grand gesture that you've received in the comments,” the veteran added.

Check out the post here:

Zeenat Aman made her acting debut in 1970, with the film The Evil Within, alongside Dev Anand.