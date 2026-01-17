<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 43: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 870 Crore Mark In India

Dhurandhar, led by Ranveer Singh, continues to make waves at the box office. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, opened in theatres on December 5 last year. More than six weeks after its release, the spy action thriller's domestic earnings now stand at Rs 871.9 crore.

On Saturday, January 17, Jio Studios dropped a post on Instagram sharing Dhurandhar's box office numbers. As per the post, the movie minted Rs 869.8 crore in 42 days and Rs 2.1 crore on Day 43.

“Carving a new era with its ghatak (lethal) run day-by-day. Dhurandhar ruling cinemas worldwide,” read the side note. Meanwhile, the text layout stated, “Record-breaking run 871.90 crore.”

Previously, Jio Studios uploaded another post offering a peek into Dhurandhar's six-week box office run in the domestic market. As per the figures, the movie raked in Rs 218 crore in Week 1, Rs 261.5 crore in Week 2, Rs 189.3 crore in Week 3 and Rs 115.70 crore in Week 4. Meanwhile, the film collected Rs 56.35 crore in Week 5 and Rs 28.95 crore in Week 6.

“A ghatak (lethal) reign rewriting every box office rule,” the caption read.

Amid Dhurandhar's historic box office run, Suniel Shetty praised Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's “outstanding” performances in the film.

The actor said, “Akshaye Khanna is 10 on 10. He's a fantastic actor. Ranveer Singh is 100 out of 10. It's Ranveer Singh all the way. Akshaye is brilliant, but Ranveer was restrained. He held back, and that's the most difficult thing to do. Showing jingoism as a hero is easy and the audience believes it. But sitting back in another country, yearning for your motherland and wanting to do something, that's very tough.”

Dhurandhar is loosely inspired by significant real-life geopolitical events, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks and Operation Lyari.

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to hit the silver screens on March 19.