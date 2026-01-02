<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Film Becomes "First Hindi Film" To Hit Century In Fourth Week

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, released on December 5, hit another century in its fourth week. Interestingly, the film earned more on day 28 than on day 27. After four weeks, it has collected Rs 784.50 crore domestically.

Breaking Down the Numbers

As per Jio Studios, the film earned Rs 17.60 crore on Thursday—significant, as Dhurandhar minted Rs 12.40 crore on Wednesday.

According to Jio Studios figures, the film collected Rs 218 crore in week one and Rs 261.5 crore in week two.

Earnings dipped in the third week to Rs 189.3 crore.

Significantly, in the fourth week, it earned Rs 115.70 crore.

What Taran Adarsh Said About Dhurandhar

"'Dhurandhar - the first film to hit a century in week 4... #Dhurandhar shows no signs of slowing down, adding yet another historic milestone to its extraordinary run... It becomes the FIRST #Hindi film ever to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its fourth week,' wrote Taran Adarsh on X.

'Wait, there's more... #Dhurandhar creates yet another historic milestone—it's the ONLY #Hindi film to post double-digit collections for 28 consecutive days.

'#Dhurandhar is continuing its box office supremacy despite a new release [#Ikkis] and a reduction in screens and shows... Weekend 5 is expected to be super-solid as well,' the veteran trade analyst added.

About Dhurandhar

The trailer released on November 18. Based on true events, Ranveer Singh takes on four of Pakistan's deadliest terrorists. Speculation over the characters' identities created buzz on social media, but the makers haven't confirmed them yet. Ranveer Singh's character—thought to be inspired by Major Mohit Sharma—is a work of fiction, as confirmed by the Censor Board.

Dhurandhar marks the comeback of Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar, who scripted a new language of robust nationalism with his debut feature.