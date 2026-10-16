After <i>Dhurandhar</i>, Sara Arjun To Star Opposite Ram Charan In <i>RC17</i>: Report

After the massive success of Dhurandhar and its sequel, actor Sara Arjun could star in another big project soon. Sara may play the lead in Ram Charan's next film. Tentatively titled RC17, the project marks the reunion of Ram Charan with Pushpa: The Rise director Sukumar after the success of their film Rangasthalam.



Sara Arjun To Star Opposite Ram Charan?



Sara has been finalised to play the female lead in RC17, as per a Telugu 360 report. The actor reportedly loved the script.



As of now, no official announcement has been made on the casting. There are plans to hold the grand launch of the movie around Dussehra, as per the report.



If negotiations are finalised between Sara and the makers, this would be another big project in her career.



Ram Charan's Film To Start Shooting This Year



The script for RC17 has been locked. The shooting will reportedly begin in December.



Ram Charan took a break after his last release, Peddi, to recover from an injury that needed surgery. The actor is getting back in shape for his next project with Sukumar.



The choice of music composer for the project has also led to a lot of speculation around RC17. The makers are reportedly considering names such as Anirudh Ravichander and Dhurandhar fame Shashwat Sachdev for the project, as per Mid-Day.



Sukumar has often collaborated with Devi Sri Prasad, so the other names in the running for RC17 have prompted speculation.



The untitled film may hit theatres in 2028. It is backed by Mythri Movie Makers.



Ram Charan and Sukumar's Rangasthalam garnered a lot of love from the audience, so there are massive expectations from their new project.



Pre-production is currently underway for the movie. Details about the plot and cast have been kept under wraps for now.



What's Next For Sara Arjun?



Sara Arjun will play the role of Madhubala in her next production.



The untitled project will be directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, who had helmed Alia Bhatt's movie Darlings.



Sanjay Leela Bhansali is backing the project. No release date has been announced yet.



Also Read I Did Yami Gautam Get Paid "Big Fat Cheque" For Dhurandhar 2? Actor Says, 'It Was Priceless'