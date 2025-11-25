Viral Again: Dharmendra's Speech From <i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</i> Wrap-Up Party Wins Over The Internet

Dharmendra was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and received immense love for his performance. The actor, who died yesterday at the age of 89, will be missed by millions of fans. An old clip from the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani wrap-up party has now surfaced amid the wave of nostalgic tributes pouring in.

In the video, Dharmendra says, "I love the camera, and the camera loves me."

Appreciating the DOP of the film, Dharmendra shared some kind words: "I want to talk about this gentleman. All of us go out, take rest, have our tea and coffee - this man is always on set."

When Dharmendra Spoke About The Much-Talked-About Kissing Scene In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In the scene, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi come face to face after years, and time stands still. A few seconds later, Dharmendra sings the timeless classic Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and seals the moment with a kiss. The track, from Dev Anand's film Hum Dono, was sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

Dharmendra once opened up about the scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The veteran actor told News18: "I am hearing that Shabana and I have surprised the audience with the kissing scene, and at the same time, they have even applauded it. I think people weren't expecting it, and it came very suddenly, which is why it created an impact. The last time I did a kissing scene was in Life in a... Metro with Nafisa Ali, and even then, people appreciated it."

Dharmendra added, "When Karan [Johar] narrated the scene to us, I did not get excited. We - Shabana Azmi, Karan Johar and I - understood it, and I realised that it was something the film required and wasn't forcefully put in. I said I would do it. Also, I believe there is no age for romance. Age is just a number, and two people, irrespective of age, will show their love for each other by kissing. Shabana and I both did not feel any kind of awkwardness while doing it."

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan Johar's return to the director's chair after seven years; his last film before this was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The film also starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roychowdhury, and Churni Ganguly in key roles. It was released in theatres on July 28, 2023.

About Dharmendra

Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The project, released in February 2024, featured Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The legend's last film, Ikkis, is set to release on December 25. The film also stars Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89, leaving the entire nation in a state of grief. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many other Bollywood stars visited the crematorium to pay their final respects to the late superstar.

ALSO READ | Viral Again: When Dharmendra Was Left Blushing After Hema Malini's Graceful Performance On Stage