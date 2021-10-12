Dharmendra Shows Us His First Car, A Fiat. Guess How Much He Bought It For In 1960?

Dharmendra in a still from his video (courtesy aapkadharam)

Highlights Dharmendra shared a glimpse of his first car on Instagram

He referred to the car as "my beloved baby"

"Gods great blessing to a struggler," said Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra is here with another wonderful video. This time, he wants us to take a look at his “beloved baby”. What is it? Any guesses? It is his first car, Fiat. A special one, indeed. Dharmendra also shared a tiny story along with the clip. "Hi friends, my first car. I bought it for Rs 18,000 only. In those days, Rs 18,000 was a great deal. I have kept it nicely. Looks good? Okay. Pray for it, it should always be with me. Love you." Wait, it doesn't end here. The actor prefers to call it “God's great blessing to a struggler.” He wrote it in the caption, "Friends, Fiat, my first car… my beloved baby... God's great blessing to a struggler (1960)." The reply box was filled with heart and fire emojis. Dharmendra's son, actor Bobby Deol dropped a bunch of red hearts in the comments. So did actors Maniesh Paul and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Next up, is a moment from his work diaries. It is from the sets of Dharmendra's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He looks happy to be back on the sets and says, “I am enjoying my shooting and having tea. It is good to be here.” In the caption, he wrote, "Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes, romancing the camera for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani."

Then, Dharmendra allowed us to take a listen to his favourite song. In a video, the actor is seen mouthing the lines of the evergreen song Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar. The caption read, "My favourite song. Friends, love you for your loving response to my previous post."

Recently, we also saw a throwback photo of Dharmendra with his daughter Esha Deol. The pic features Dharmendra and his daughter, actress Esha Deol. They both are holding a bird and taking care of it. Esha captioned the post, "Throwback Thursday featuring two small birdies and the He-Man." ICYMI, He-Man is the nickname by which Dharmendra is known in Bollywood. Here is the throwback photo:

Dharmendra is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.