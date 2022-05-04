Dharmendra Shares 'Most Beautiful Memory' With Sharmila Tagore To 'Feel Better'

A still from the video. (courtesy: @aapkadharam)

Evergreen actor Dharmendra, who was admitted to the hospital due to a muscle pull at the back, has shared a video that his fan shared to feel better. The 86-year-old actor tweeted a video of the song Duniya Mein Aisa Kahan Sabka from the film Devar. The song features him with the veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Just to feel better, I started seeing the posts of my well wishers and i found this most beautiful memory" Soon after he shared the tweet, his ardent fans flooded the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Hi dharam Sir love you guru ji pairiii Pena Malik aapko hamesha khush rakhe Dharm sir," while another wrote, "Sirji good morning ab aap ka Health keisha hai and God bless to you Sirji"

Here have a look:

pic.twitter.com/8TZ7XcoDC6 Just to feel better, I started seeing the posts of my well wishers and i found this most beautiful memory 💝 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Dharmendra was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, earlier this week. On Sunday, the actor returned home and shared a video informing his fans about his health. He captioned the video as "Friends, don't overdo things ...know your limits.., i did it and learned my lesson"

In the video, Dharmendra said, "Friends, don't do anything over. I did it and suffered a big muscle pull at the back. So, I had to visit the hospital. It was difficult, had a tough time for a few days. Anyway, I'm back with your good wishes and his blessings. So don't worry. Now I'll be very careful. Love you all."

On the work front, he will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leads.