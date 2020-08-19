Dharmendra Reveals Why He Took Off His Shirt In 1966 Hit Phool Aur Patthar

Dharmendra in Phool Aur Patthar. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Actor Dharmendra celebrated 54 years of his superhit film Phool Aur Patthar by sharing a video clip from the film, which also featured Meena Kumari in the lead role. In the video, a clipping of Dharmendra's old interview revealed the BTS story of the iconic scene, in which Dharmendra takes off his shirt for an old woman, who is sleeping under a tree and shivering because of cold. The scene was the first of his many chivalrous scenes because of which he was labelled as the "He-Man of the Indian film Industry." Dharmendra said in the video, "I told my director (OP Ralhan) that if I take off my shirt and leave it on her it will leave a good impact and people will think that he is a good-hearted person. So, taking off my shirt helped the movie and my career too."

Dharmendra captioned the post: "Lovely old memories... With love to you all... Friends Love you all for your loving response to my earlier posts... take care."

Phool Aur Patthar was the highest earning film of 1966 and it ran successfully in theatres for 50 weeks. Dharmendra catapulted to stardom after his critically-acclaimed performance in Phool Aur Patthar and the film also made Dharmendra and Meena Kumari one of most adored onscreen couples - they later co-starred in films such as Chandan Ka Palna, Majhli Didi and Baharon Ki Manzil.

Dharmendra was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se co-starring his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.