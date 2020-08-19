Dharmendra Reveals Why He Took Off His Shirt In 1966 Hit Phool Aur Patthar

Dharmendra said: "I told my director (OP Ralhan) that if I take off my shirt and leave it on her it will leave a good impact"

Dharmendra in Phool Aur Patthar. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights

  • Taking off my shirt helped the movie and my career too: Dharmendra
  • Phool Aur Patthar was the highest earning film of 1966
  • The film ran successfully in theatres for 50 weeks
New Delhi:

Actor Dharmendra celebrated 54 years of his superhit film Phool Aur Patthar by sharing a video clip from the film, which also featured Meena Kumari in the lead role. In the video, a clipping of Dharmendra's old interview revealed the BTS story of the iconic scene, in which Dharmendra takes off his shirt for an old woman, who is sleeping under a tree and shivering because of cold. The scene was the first of his many chivalrous scenes because of which he was labelled as the "He-Man of the Indian film Industry." Dharmendra said in the video, "I told my director (OP Ralhan) that if I take off my shirt and leave it on her it will leave a good impact and people will think that he is a good-hearted person. So, taking off my shirt helped the movie and my career too."

Dharmendra captioned the post: "Lovely old memories... With love to you all... Friends Love you all for your loving response to my earlier posts... take care."

Take a look at Dharmendra's post:

Phool Aur Patthar was the highest earning film of 1966 and it ran successfully in theatres for 50 weeks. Dharmendra catapulted to stardom after his critically-acclaimed performance in Phool Aur Patthar and the film also made Dharmendra and Meena Kumari one of most adored onscreen couples - they later co-starred in films such as Chandan Ka Palna, Majhli Didi and Baharon Ki Manzil.

Dharmendra was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se co-starring his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol.

