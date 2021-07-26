Dharmendra Posts A Throwback Pic With His 'Guddi' Jaya Bachchan As They Reunite For New Film

Dharmendra shared this photo. (Image courtesy: aapkadharam)

Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, who co-starred in films like Guddi and Samadhi, will once again reunite for Karan Johar's next project - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On Sunday evening, Dharmendra revisited his "Guddi" days and expressed how happy he is to be working with Jaya Bachchan, who he said was "once a big fan of him," in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Sharing a black and white photo of himself and the actress-politician from their 1971 film Guddi, in which Jaya Bachchan played the titular role, Dharmendra wrote: "Barson baad.... Apni Guddi ke saath......Guddi jo... kabhi badi fan thi meri..A happy news (Years later, with my Guddi, who used to be a big fan of mine. A happy news)."

Guddi was Jaya Bachchan's first film as the lead actress. She played the role of a schoolgirl named Guddi, who was obsessed with actor Dharmendra (the veteran star played himself in the film). However, when she meets him, she realizes he is just like any other person and way different from his onscreen characters. Guddi was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and written by lyricist-screenwriter Gulzar. The film also starred Utpal Dutt. Jaya Bachchan's husband and actor Amitabh Bachchan (they weren't married then) also made a special appearance in the film.

See Dharmendra's post here:

Other than Guddi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan have also worked together in Sholey, Chupke Chupke, Samadhi and Phagun.

Their new film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Shabana Azmi.