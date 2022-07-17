'Dhanush Is Incredible': Ryan Gosling To NDTV On Working With Him In The Gray Man

Ryan Gosling on working with Dhanush.

Ryan Gosling, who stars in the upcoming action flick The Gray Man directed by the Russo Brothers, is bowled over by Dhanush, who plays a pivotal part in the film, his international debut. The Gray Man also stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick and Wagner Moura. Speaking to NDTV, Ryan described Dhanush as "incredible" and said he "can't wait" to work with on another film. In The Gray Man, Dhanush plays an assassin who is pitted against Ryan Gosling as a CIA operative who becomes a target after uncovering agency secrets.

"Dhanush is incredible. I mean, he's just, I just loved working with him. I didn't get to know him, there wasn't enough time. I can't wait to make another film with him. He's just so disciplined. He never made a mistake. Every bit of the choreography was so like, precise. He also has an incredible sense of humor and it's just wonderful to be around. You know, I really enjoyed working with him, and I'd love to do more," Ryan Gosling told NDTV.

Having directed popular films like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Anthony and Joe Russo have worked with the biggest Hollywood stars. "Russos are a lot of fun to work with, you know, they order a lot of good food to the set," Ryan Gosling said, joking, "I would just tell the actors in the future that if you have an action scene coming up, maybe don't try the pizza that they've ordered or the burgers. Doing fight scenes on a belly full of burgers, thats a challenge in and of itself."

"The Russos are very collaborative. And they really allow every actor to personalize their character. It's a very interesting set where everybody's ideas are welcomed," Ryan Gosling added.

In this action film the characters hop from one big city to another and Ryan enjoyed traveling to some of the most beautiful locations in the world, "We spent a lot of time in Long Beach. And then when we finally were able to move, we went to Prague and we were in France as well, we got to shoot in some pretty amazing locations," he said.

The Gray Man drops on Netflix on Friday, July 22.