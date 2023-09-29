Details Of Raghav Chadha's Wedding Outfit, Shared By Designer Pawan Sachdeva

Raghav Chadha on wedding day. (Courtesy: PawanSachdeva)

Days After Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, Raghav's relative Pawan Sachdeva shared details of his wedding outfit. Pawan Sachdeva, who was Raghav's official wedding couturier, shared a few images in which he can be seen helping the groom dress up. He mentioned in the post that Raghav preferred "subtle" and "well-fitted" classics. Keeping his choice in mind, Pawan Sachdeva designed this Ivory wedding sherwani. The post read, "Keeping in mind Raghav's preference for subtle and well fitted classics, designer Pawan Sachdeva created an enchanted symphony of stylish ensembles for his nephew and the dynamic politician Raghav Chadha. Raghav's Ivory Sherwani featured intricate quilting technique which added a subtle texture to the outfit. Completing the royal look was a textured stole with a dull gold border, tan mojiris and a turban in dull gold to compliment the bride's outfit."

Take a look at Pawan Sachdeva's post here:

A day back, Pawan Sachdeva also shared a picture of smiling Raghav Chadha from wedding day. He wrote in the caption, "The very handsome Raghav Chadha in Pawan Sachdeva for his wedding ceremony."

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier, Manish Malhotra, the official couturier of Parineeti Chopra, shared details about her wedding outfit and customised veil on which Raghav's name was stitched. Manish Malhotra used Parineet's grandmother's challa (traditional keychains) in her wedding lehenga as she paid a tribute to her. Manish Malhotra wrote, "Some details make all the difference. I distinctly remember discussing the lehenga design with Parineeti Chopra, who mentioned adding her Nani's challa (traditional keychain) to it! She wanted to pay a heartfelt tribute to her nani, who used to wear the same challa in her saree with the keys, a symbol of being the lady of the house."

He added, "For Parineeti, the sound of the challa when her naani walked around the house, was a melody of strength and grace. And that's when I knew we had to add that piece of legacy to her lehenga. Of course, we added more elements that were significant to both Raghav and Parineeti like London, music, Khanda Sahib and more. It was not just an accessory... but a piece of her that Parineeti would have on her special day." Parineeti Chopra commented on his post, "I love you M. There is no one like you."

Take a look at Manish Malhotra's post here:

After their wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared a special note for well-wishers, "Raghav and I wanted to take a moment to say Thank You from the bottom of our hearts. We are bursting with gratitude for the outpour of love and warm wishes. While we may not have had the chance to respond to each and every message personally (life's been a whirlwind, as you can imagine). Please know that we've been reading everything with joy in our hearts. As we embark on this beautiful journey together, it means the world to us knowing that you're all standing by our side. Your love and blessings are truly priceless and we couldn't have been more thankful. Love, Parineeti and Raghav."