Deepika Singh's Mom Recovers From COVID-19. 'She's Back Home And Safe,' Writes The Actress

TV actress Deepika Singh, on Thursday, shared a picture of herself with her mother and her grandmother, and wrote that her mother is back home after battling coronavirus. Deepika Singh's mother tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a Delhi hospital. Deepika shared the news on her Instagram profile and wrote, "Thank you to all of you for your immediate help, support, and for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She's back home and safe. Grateful to everyone who has been a big support in this journey. Dil se shukriya." She also revealed in her post that her grandmother tested positive for coronavirus and is currently hospitalised. "Now just waiting and praying for my grandma to recover as she has also been diagnosed positive and is still in the hospital." Read her post here:

Earlier this month, Deepika's mother tested positive for coronavirus but the hospital authorities refused to give the reports. Deepika's father was asked to click a picture of the report, said Deepika. In a video message on Instagram, Deepika made an appeal to the Delhi government for help. "I really hope the concerned personnel is reading this and my mom there receives some relief. We need your help," wrote Deepika Singh. She also revealed in the video that her parents were in Delhi while she was in Mumbai.

A day after the video, Deepika shared a statement on social media where she thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Health Minister for responding to her appeal. She also wrote that her mother had been admitted to a hospital in Delhi. "Thank you, Delhi government and Health Minister for the immediate response to my tweet and video. Finally, my mother got admission at Sir Gangaram Hospital."

Deepika Singh, who is best-known for portraying the role of Sandhya in the TV soap Diya Aur Baati Hum, married the director of her TV show Rohit Raj Goyal in 2014. The couple welcomed their son Soham in May, 2017. Deepika's body of work includes TV shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Tu Sooraj, Main Saanjh Piyaji and Kavach... Maha Shivratri.