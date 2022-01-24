Deepika Padukone's Red Leather Dress Was Last Seen On A Kardashian

The sensational red leather dress Deepika Padukone wore to the virtual launch of the trailer of Gehraiyaan was spotted on another celebrity not too long ago – and a somewhat unlikely celebrity at that. Kourtney Kardashian wore what looks like the identical Milo Maria dress last October. Kourtney didn't post a full-length photo of herself. Deepika did and she looks absolutely stunning in the bodycon outfit – Janhvi Kapoor and Masaba Gupta thought so too, leaving fire emojis in the comments thread. “Wow,” wrote Deepika's Gehraiyaan co-star Dhairya Karwa. Here is Deepika Padukone looking like a million and more bucks in her red dress:

Here is Kourtney Kardashian in what looks like the same dress:

We are still trying to get our heads around Deepika Padukone wearing the same dress as a Kardashian but apparently it's not the first time. A Reddit thread has taken the trouble of researching outfits and it seems that more than one of Deepika's looks is similar or even identical to those seen on Kourtney and her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Who knew? See the Reddit thread here.

The trailer of Deepika Padukone's new film Gehraiyaan has been making waves since its release last week. In it, Deepika plays a married woman who falls for her cousin's fiancé, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ananya Panday plays the cousin and Dhairya Karwa is cast as Deepika's husband. Gehraaiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, will release on Amazon Prime in February. The first song from the film, titled Doobey, dropped today. Deepika Padukone was last seen in a small role in husband Ranveer Singh's film 83, which she also produced. Her lineup includes Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.