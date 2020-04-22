Deepika Padukone's Conversation On Mental Health With The WHO Director General On Hold

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy deepikapadukone>/a>)

Highlights Deepika Padukone was scheduled with WHO Director General

They were scheduled to address mental health-related issues

She issued a statement saying the conversation is on hold

Deepika Padukone, who was scheduled to address issues related to mental health with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO, cancelled the conversation. In an Instagram story, Deepika Padukone released a statement announcing that the conversation "Prioritising mental health during the pandemic and beyond" has been put on hold. She wrote, "I regret to inform, you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation 'Prioritising mental health during the pandemic and beyond' between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO and I, scheduled for April 23, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice." She also added, "Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritise and nurture through these unusual time and beyond." Take a look:

Screenshot of the Instagram story posted by Deepika Padukone.

A few days ago, Deepika had issued a statement where she wrote, "Prioritizing mental health during the pandemic and beyond... Join Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, WHO and I, as we discuss the importance of mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic and lessons we can learn for the future."

Earlier, Deepika was nominated for the "safe hands" challenge by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Deepika shared a video on social media, where she was seen thoroughly washing her hands with soap, as has been instructed by the healthcare professionals. "COVID-19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together," wrote Deepika. Interestingly she nominated Roger Federer, Christiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli to take up the "safe hands" challenge. Take a look:

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus#StaySafehttps://t.co/45glSxXkqPpic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Deepika and Ranveer also pledged their donation to the Prime Minister's relief fund aimed at combating the coronavirus outbreak in the country. "In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM-CARES fund and hope that you will too. We're all in this together and we shall overcome. Jai Hind," read her statement.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. She has Kabir Khan's sports-drama '83 in her pipeline, where she will star opposite to her actor-husband Ranveer Singh.