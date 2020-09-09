Deepika Padukone Visits A Salon Because Self-Care Is 'Tress'ential

Deepika Padukone in a still from the video. (courtesy: deepika.padukone.fanpage)

Guess who we spotted at a salon in Mumbai recently? It was none other than Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. Thanks to the actress' many fan clubs on social media, we got a glimpse of Deepika's time at the salon. Deepika, dressed in a black t-shirt and a matching mask, was seen enjoying her a self-pampering session at a Mumbai salon. Several fan pages shared pictures and videos of the actress. Deepika can be seen posing for the pictures and videos which are now viral. We spotted Deepika Padukone after a long time. The actress was last photographed at the Mumbai airport last month along with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. The couple reportedly returned from Deepika's hometown Bengaluru.

See the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has actively been sharing throwback pictures on the anniversaries of her movies. Besides that, a few months ago, she shared a picture of a taboo game that she played with Ranveer Singh, her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani, Deepika captioned her post: "TPL- Taboo Premier League. With everyone bringing their A-game to the Taboo table, I must say it is getting extremely competitive."

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone recently signed a film with Baahubali star Prabhas. The untitled film will be directed by Nag Ashwin. She will also be seen in '83, starring her husband Ranveer Singh in the lead role. She will also feature in the Hindi remake of The Intern, which was meant to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. The actress will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next film, starring Ananya Panday and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi.