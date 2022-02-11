Deepika Padukone Says She Is 'Obsessed' With Jr NTR. Join The Club

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Highlights "I would love to work with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun," she said

"He has got an incredible personality," she added

Deepika's Gehraaiyaan released on Friday

Deepika Padukone said in an interview recently that she's "obsessed" South star Jr NTR. You and all of us, Deepika. Jr NTR, soon to be seen as tribal leader and revolutionary Komaram Bheem in the much-anticipated RRR, is something of a national crush at the moment. Asked by Bollywood Bubble to name a wish list of actors she'd like to work with, Deepika picked Jr NTR and Pushpa star Allu Arjun. "I would love to work with, and I hope this doesn't create a riot or fight between whatever, but I would love to work with Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. I am obsessed with Jr NTR at this point, he has got an incredible personality. And Allu," she said.

Not only do both actors have major movies out, dance numbers from RRR - which will release in March after being delayed by COVID - and Pushpa have gone viral. Jr NTR and co-star Ram Charan's hook step from Naatu Naatu (Naacho Naacho in Hindi) has been much copied while Allu Arjun's Srivalli routine has gained a life of its own.

Deepika Padukone was also asked by Bollywood Bubble to name directors she'd like to work with - she chose SS Rajamouli, who helmed RRR, and Ayan Mukerji, who directed her in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

On the subject of obsession, the Internet is currently fixated on Deepika herself; her new film Gehraiyaan released today and while reviews have been mixed, Deepika has been singled out for unanimous praise. Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, captures the complicated dynamics of relationships with Deepika, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa cast as the participants in a complex tale of love and infidelity.