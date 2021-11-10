Naacho Naacho: Ram Charan And Jr NTR Dance To The 'Electrifying' Beats Of RRR Mass Anthem

RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a still from Naacho Naacho. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The RRR Mass Anthem featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan is finally here and it sets the dance mood just right with its "electrifying" beats. Directed by M M Kreem and sung by Vishal Mishra, Rahul Sipligunj, the song titled Naacho Naacho features Ram Charan and Jr NTR, who play the roles of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, respectively, in the film set in the 1920s, dancing like no one's watching to the "kick-ass" beats of it. Thanks to their retro looks for their respective characters, Jr NTR and Ram Charan look "dancing dynamites" in Naacho Naacho. The groove moves of the actors have been choreographed by Prem Rakshith.

The music video also has some BTS clips featuring director SS Rajamouli from the rehearsals of the track in between.

Sharing the RRR Mass Anthem on social media, Ram Charan wrote: "Couldn't stop dancing to the kick-ass mass beats of #RRRMassAnthem with my brother Jr NTR."

"Had a great time shaking a leg with my brother Ram Charan to the electrifying beats of #RRRMassAnthem," read Jr NTR's caption.

Naacho Naacho has been released in five languages, including Hindi.

Watch the Hindi lyrical video of RRR Mass Anthem here:

RRR is set in the 1920s and it is a fictitious story based on two legendary freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. See their respective first look posters here:

Earlier this month, the makers of RRR shared a glimpse of the film and sent the Internet into a tizzy. Take a look:

RRR will open in theatres on January 7 next year in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.