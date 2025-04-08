Deepika Padukone's <i>Gehraiyaan</i> Co-Star Dhairya Karwa Is Now Married. See Viral Pic

Dhairya Karwa, who played Deepika Padukone's boyfriend in the 2022 film Gehraiyaan, is off the market. The actor recently got married in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Details about his wife remain under wraps for now.

A picture from the wedding ceremony surfaced online on Tuesday. The image featured Dhairya dressed in an ivory sherwani and a pink turban. The actor can be seen sitting beside his wife, holding her hands, while she smiles for the camera.

The bride can be seen dressed in a traditional red lehenga. She accessorised her look with an elegant red veil, golden jewellery and churas and jewellery. Take a look:

Dhairya Karwa made his acting debut with the 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor was then seen in 83 (2021), alongside Ranveer Singh.

Dhairya rose to fame with his performance as Karan Singh in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The relationship drama also featured Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles.

After playing supporting roles in several projects, Dhairya Karwa is now ready to lead a film on his own. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said, “I am striving to now play a lead. It is the kind of responsibility that I am looking for in my career. Ensembles helped me gain confidence to shoulder films in future."

He added, "It is credit to those films, they have been my learning ground and acting school and I am prepared now. I have experience and I know I am good. I just have to keep building on this.”

Dhairya Karwa was last seen in the ZEE5 thriller series Gyaarah Gyaarah, alongside Raghav Juyal and Kritika Kamra.