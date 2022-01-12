On Deepika Padukone's 'Failed Miserably' Selfie, Ranveer Singh Commented This

Deepika Padukone shared this image. (courtesy deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone has a face that can launch a thousand ships. So, when she decided to casually bless our feeds with a selfie we knew we were in luck. The actress shared a picture – one that she described as a “failed” attempt at a hair flip – looking gorgeous as always. The image shows the actress' stunning face partially covered by her hair. Giving us context, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Tried doing ‘that hair thing' people do and failed miserably,” with three laughing emojis. She further added hashtags such as “hair flip” and “epic fail” to her funny caption.

Fans of Deepika Padukone were quick to confirm in the comments section that the image was anything but a failed selfie, showering her with compliments. Her husband, actor Ranveer Singh too dropped a mushy comment that said, "Teri zulfon mein khoya rahoon (May I be forever lost in your hair)." Did someone say cute?

The star's “hair-fie” also impressed celebrity hairstyle Gabriel Georgiou who replied with a heart and laughter emoji.

Deepika Padukone's Instagram timeline is a treasure trove of personal, candid and empowering posts. A few days ago, on the occasion of her birthday, Deepika Padukone shared a montage of her professional milestones and scenes from her movies and projects. In the caption, Deepika wrote, “When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while and the life you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss, don't be afraid and doors will open where you never knew they would.”

Before that, the Piku star shared a set of images to mark the end of 2021. The series of photos included a selfie of the actress as well as a plate of waffles, the view from a plane and flowers among other things. In her caption, Deepika Padukone wrote, “Year-end photo dump of all the things I love…food, flowers and travel.” Not finding his name on the list of things the star loves, Ranveer Singh, wrote, “Err,” with a raised hand emoji.

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone ended 2021 on a high with her role as Romi Bhatia, cricketer Kapil Devi's wife, in 83. Ranveer Singh essayed the role of Kapil Dev. She also served as a producer on the film. Her upcoming films include Gehraiyaan, Pathan and a film with Baahubali star Prabhas.