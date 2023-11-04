Deepika Padukone On The Dance Floor At Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Party. Watch

Deepika Padukone in a still from the video. (courtesy: Glitterycrazen)

Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday party was a star-studded affair. The party was attended by some of the biggest stars of the Hindi film industry. Deepika Padukone attended the party with husband Ranveer Singh. A video of the actress dancing at the party is going insanely viral on social media. The video has been curated by several fan pages dedicated to the actress. Deepika Padukone has co-starred with SRK in multiple projects including Pathaan, Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, Chennai Express and much recently in Jawan.

Check out the video of Deepika Padukone dancing at SRK's birthday bash here:

[Video] Deepika Padukone dancing away at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bashpic.twitter.com/O9ofqLQbUu — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 3, 2023

Can you spot Ranveer Singh in this inside photo of Deepika Padukone from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash?

[Pic] Deepika Padukone at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash pic.twitter.com/OWDccF4Uq2 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 3, 2023

Here's another photo of Deepika and Ranveer from the party:

[Pic] Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bash pic.twitter.com/sTV0yevq63 — Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) November 3, 2023

Ranveer Singh turned DJ for a bit at the party. Here's a video:

Deepika and Ranveer are the co-stars of films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat" and 83.

Deepika Padukone has a super busy schedule ahead. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She also had a cameo appearance in SRK's Jawan. The actress was earlier seen in the smash hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The actress also attended the 95th Academy Awards this year, where she was one of the presenters.