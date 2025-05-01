WAVES Summit 2025: Video Of Mira Rajput Fixing Deepika Padukone's <i>Dupatta</i> Is Crazy Viral

Deepika Padukone and Mira Rajput's heartwarming camaraderie at the WAVES Summit 2025 has won many hearts. The grand event kicked off today, May 1, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

For the special day, Deepika Padukone picked a gorgeous beige embroidered kurta set. She styled it with diamond earrings. But she encountered a minor fashion mishap at the venue. Her dupatta accidentally fell off her shoulder and needed to be re-pinned. In the hour of need, Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, rushed to her aid.

In a video, going viral on X (formerly Twitter), Mira Rajput is seen fixing Deepika Padukone's dupatta. After re-pinning it, Mira flashes a reassuring smile at Deepika. The duo also share a warm hug.

“Mira Rajput Kapoor helping Deepika Padukone to fix her outfit at WAVES SUMMIT 2025,” read the side note.

Mira Rajput Kapoor helping Deepika Padukone to fix her outfit at WAVES SUMMIT 2025 ????????????#DeepikaPadukone #WAVESSUMMIT2025 pic.twitter.com/684U4vkqjH — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@DeepikaAccess) May 1, 2025

Ahead of the event, Deepika Padukone offered fans a glimpse of her stunning OOTD on Instagram.

“En route to Waves Summit India. Let's do this,” she captioned the post. Take a look:

On Wednesday, Deepika Padukone stepped out for a dinner date with Ranveer Singh at Papa's restaurant. Joining them was Instagram head Adam Mosseri. He posted a million-dollar picture featuring the couple on the photo-sharing app.

In the snap, the trio are smiling ear to ear. While Deepika rocks a suited avatar, Ranveer complements his wife in a black blazer and white shirt.

Adam Mosseri's side note said, “I got to meet the amazing and charismatic power couple that is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh this evening in Bombay, and enjoy some unreal food at Papa's.”

Reacting to the post, Deepika Padukone commented, “What happens at Papa's, stays at Papa's”. Her caption was a nod to the popular dialogue from the Imtiaz Ali film Tamasha, also featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh wrote, “Good times! COYG!"

On the personal front, Deepika Padukone welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with Ranveer Singh on September 8 last year. The proud parents have named her Dua.

Workwise, Deepika Padukone has reportedly been roped in for Shah Rukh Khan's King.

