When In Paris, Do As Deepika Padukone Does. See Video From Her Holiday

Deepika Padukone recently turned heads at Paris Fashion Week. The actress attended the Louis Vuitton show in a stylish oversized winter jacket paired with black leggings. Before gracing the event, she made the most of her time in Paris with her team.

On Saturday, the actress shared a fun-filled video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her playful moments in the city. The clip begins with Deepika confidently claiming how good she is at speaking French.

She says, “I was very good in French. I did French in the 11th and 12th and I was really good.” The actress also introduces herself in French and says, "Je m'appelle Deepika. Je suis Indienne. (I am Deepika, I am Indian)."

As Deepika makes her way back to the hotel, she is seen riding a scooter and enjoying the vibrant life of Paris.

The actress is also seen getting ready for the Louis Vuitton show. The side note reads, "Le monde est a nous (the world is ours)."

Earlier, Deepika Padukone shared glamorous pictures of herself from Paris Fashion Week on Instagram. The images featured Deepika posing on a rooftop against the background of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

She wore an oversized winter jacket with a pair of black leggings. The actress amped up her glamour quotient with a hat, a pair of black gloves, black heels and a tinge of ruby lips. In the caption, Deepika wrote, "LVFW25."

Deepika Padukone is the first Indian to be signed as a global ambassador by global luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton. Along with Deepika, several international stars including Emma Stone, Jaden Smith, Zhou Dongyu, Jennifer Connelly, Ana De Armas and BLACKPINK Lisa also attended the Louis Vuitton show.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi saga Kalki 2898 AD.