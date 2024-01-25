Deepika Padukone And Hrithik Roshan Review Ayushmann Khurrana And Varushka's Version Of Sher Khul Gaye

A still from Tahira Kashyap's post. (courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Sharing a video of her actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana and daughter Varushka dancing to Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's Fighter track Sher Khul Gaye, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap jokingly wrote "they're not following your dance steps because they can't." Well, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan seemed to love the father-daughter duo's version anyway. On her Instagram story, Deepika shared Tahira Kashyap's post and she wrote, "Gosh! This lil one's got some serious swag." Meanwhile, in the comment section of Tahira's post, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Amazing! Look at her go."

Ayushmann Khurrana commented on wife Tahira's post, "Wish we had choreographed... but the offspring is ever ready with impromptu stuff. I'm with the purple sher in this." Sharing the video, Tahira had captioned it, "Ghar ke sher khul gaye. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, they're not following your dance steps because they can't. All the very best for the film, can't wait."

This is what Deepika Padukone posted:

ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Now, take a look at the original Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter:

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, showcases the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan) and his team as they embark on a mission to safeguard the skies as well as the nation. The film released in theatres today. Besides Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. Rishabh Sawhney plays the antagonist in Fighter. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster. The film featured superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone along with John Abraham.