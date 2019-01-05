Deepika Padukone Launches Her Own Website On 33rd Birthday

Deepika Padukone treated her fans to a special gift. (Image courtesy: deepikapadukone)

Remember how Deepika Padukone promised her fans that she has "something super exciting" planned for them? Well, the actress finally quenched her fans' curiosity as she announced the launch of her website on social media on Friday evening. The actress decided to announce the launch of her website on her 33rd birthday. She wrote: "Here's presenting my website- www.deepikapadukone.com - Love, Deepika." Deepika shared a grey scale photograph of herself on social media along with a QR code placed on the bottom of the image. A day before launching her website, Deepika shared a hand-written note on her Instagram story and wrote: "Something super exciting coming up soon. Can't wait to share this with you all! Love, Deepika."

Deepika Padukone, a woman of several hats, has added yet another one to her collection by starting her own website. Deepika already runs a mental health foundation called Live Love Laugh. The "Padmaavat" actress founded the organization in 2015 and it is managed by her sister Anisha Padukone.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", co-starring Shahid Kapoor and her husband Ranveer Singh. Her next project is Chhapaak, co-starring Vikkrant Massey. The film will be directed by Meghna Gulzar and Deepika will be seen portraying the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in the film.