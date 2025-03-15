Deb Mukherjee Funeral: Hrithik Roshan, On Crutches After Knee Injury, Pay Last Respects

Ayan Mukerji's father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee, died on Friday. Several Bollywood celebrities including Hrithik Roshan arrived at the filmmaker's residence to pay their last respects.

Hrithik was seen at the funeral of veteran actor-filmmaker Deb Mukherjee, walking with the assistance of elbow crutches. The actor suffered a knee injury, his representative said on Friday.

"Hrithik has injured his knee. He wasn't shooting, but it happened during rehearsals for the song in War 2. The doctor has advised him to rest," the statement read.

Hrithik's upcoming film is War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, the son of the late Deb Mukherjee.

Deb Mukherjee died at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness at his residence in suburban Mumbai. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu, Mumbai.

In addition to Hrithik, the funeral saw the presence of several close family members and friends, including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Deb Mukherjee, born in Kanpur, was a member of the illustrious Mukherjee-Samarth family, whose legacy in the film industry spans over four generations, dating back to the 1930s.

His mother, Satidevi, was the only sister of Ashok Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Kishore Kumar. His brother, Joy Mukherjee, was a successful actor and his brother, filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, married Bollywood star Tanuja. His nieces include renowned actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji.

Deb Mukherjee had two marriages. His daughter, Sunita, from his first marriage, is married to director Ashutosh Gowariker, while his son Ayan is from his second marriage.

Deb Mukherjee had a notable career in the film industry, appearing in films such as Sambandh, Adhikar, Zindagi Zindagi, Haiwan, Mai Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, Karate, Baaton Baaton Mein, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and many more.