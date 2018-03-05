Days After Sridevi's Funeral, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan And Other Stars Visit Boney Kapoor

Days after iconic actress Sridevi was cremated, Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, Kangana Ranaut, Juhi Chawla and other celebrities visited Boney Kapoor's home in Mumbai's Lokhandwala on Sunday evening. However, Boney Kapoor, who is a filmmaker, was away in Rameshwaram with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi to immerse Sridevi's ashes. These celebs had not attended Sridevi's funeral, which happened last Wednesday in Mumbai's Pawan Hans Crematorium. She was cremated with state honours. Sridevi died suddenly two weekends ago in Dubai. A postmortem revealed that she accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub. She was just 54. Anushka reached Mumbai on Saturday night. She was filming Sui Dhaaga away from the city while Aamir was also busy with work commitments.
After Sridevi's funeral, a last post was shared on her Twitter by husband Boney Kapoor, who posted an emotional note from her account. "Losing a friend, wife and mother of two young daughters is a loss inexplicable in words. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers and all of you countless fans of my Sridevi who have stood by us like rocks. I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss," read an excerpt from Boney Kapoor's letter.
February 28, 2018
Sridevi's best-known films are Sadma, Mr India, Himmatwala, Chaal Baaz and English Vinglish. Her last film was MOM.