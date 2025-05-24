A <i>Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai</i> Update: Varun Dhawan And Mrunal Thakur's Film To Release On This Date

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Varun Dhawan's film "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is set for release. The romantic-comedy will premiere in theaters on April 10, 2026. David Dhawan directs the film, produced by Ramesh Taurani.

The release date of actor Varun Dhawan's film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with his father, David Dhawan, has been locked.

The romantic-comedy, which also Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy and Pooja Hegde, will hit the theatres on April 10, 2026.

Sharing the film's first poster, the makers on Friday took to Instagram and wrote, "Double the trouble, triple the fun! Jab...'Hai Jawani toh Ishq Hona Hai' hits cinemas on 10th April 2026."

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by David Dhawan, the film aims to give the audience a "whirlwind of romance, chaos and classic Bollywood flair with a fresh, modern twist."

Interestingly, the movie's title is derived from the hit song 'Ishq Sona Hai' from David Dhawan's blockbuster film 'Biwi No.1', which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen.

Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Chunkey Panday, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar will also be seen in key roles in the film, which is currently being shot in the UK.

Varun is also preparing for Border 2, which brings together a powerful cast including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is a follow-up to the 1997 war film Border, a major hit that depicted the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

