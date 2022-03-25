Dasvi Song Macha Macha Re: Abhishek Bachchan Is The King Of His World (And The Dance Floor)

Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Just a few days after the release of the Dasvi trailer, the makers of the film shared the first track titled Macha Macha Re on Friday. The song showcases Abhishek Bachchan's story as Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary, for whom the world is a playground (and also a dance floor). The song features Abhishek dancing his heart out while he campaigns and enjoys his power. The latter part of the song focuses on his journey in the jail (where he is for judicial custody). The song has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and the singers are Mika Singh, Divya Kumar and Sachin-Jigar. The rap is by Mellow D and the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Check out the song Macha Macha Re here:

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan's father and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, who has actively been giving shout-outs to his son after the release of the Dasvi trailer, shared the song on Twitter and he wrote: "Aaye haye...Kya baat hai. Macha macha diye re dhoom... girgidgirgidgirgid .. dhaam .. tirkititirkititirkiti .. dhaam."

Read Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

girgidgirgidgirgid .. dhaam .. tirkititirkititirkiti .. dhaam — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2022

Dasvi showcases the story of a CM locked in a prison, who finds himself lost in the land of alphabets as he tries to complete his Class exams. During his stay in the jail, he meets a tough cop (played by Yami Gautam), while Nimrat Kaur stars as Abhishek Bachchan's power-hungry wife, who becomes the CM after Abhishek is locked up.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi has been produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The film will release on Netflix on April 7.