Danny Glover, Lethal Weapon Actor, Reveals He’s Been Battling Alzheimer’s For Years

Actor Danny Glover has revealed that he has been battling Alzheimer's disease for a few years. The Lethal Weapon star made the admission on The Today Show.



Glover told host Lester Holt that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's soon after receiving an honorary Oscar in 2022.



“I'm sure as it advances, things are going to be different and changing,” the 79-year-old said.



Since he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Glover's speech, movements and memories have slowed. However, the veteran actor is still active, attending events and engaging with people in San Francisco, as per Today.com. “I could live with it, in a sense,” Glover added about the disease.



He also praised his family for supporting him since he first found out he was suffering from the neurodegenerative disorder.



In a separate interview to People, Glover said he still faces difficulties in completely accepting his diagnosis. He added, “There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I'll never forget.”



Mandisa, Glover's only child with first wife Asake Bomani, told the outlet that her father's ability to recall things changed a few years ago, when the old stories he told again and again had parts missing.



Glover said that getting diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2023 was “in some sense acknowledging that it's happening to you and at the same time that there are millions of people suffering from it.”



Danny Glover's Career



The actor's breakout role came with the 1984 film Places in the Heart. Glover also featured the very next year in the iconic movie The Color Purple. He won millions of fans over with his role in the 1987 action blockbuster Lethal Weapon. Portraying the role of Detective Roger Murtaugh opposite Mel Gibson's Martin Riggs, the film became a huge success and sparked off a franchise.



Other hits include 1994's Angels in the Outfield and 1998's Beloved.



Glover also served as a United Nations Development Program goodwill ambassador from 1998-2004, where he worked on global campaigns against poverty and combating HIV/AIDS across Latin America, Africa and the Caribbean. In 2004, the actor was appointed as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF.