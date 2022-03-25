Daler Mehndi Buys Property On Metaverse, Names It 'Balle Balle Land'

Daler Mehndi rose to fame with the 1995 track 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'.

Popular Indian singer Daler Mehndi has bought virtual land on made in India Metaverse platform PartyNite and named it "Balle Balle Land". It will soon have the Daler Mehndi Store, which will sell merchandise as Non-Fungible Tokens or NFTs. The land was inaugurated on Holi. This comes months after Mehndi became the first Indian singer to perform in the Metaverse, like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, and Ariana Grande. The singer has been posting updates about the investment on his Instagram handle.

Mehndi's Instagram now reads: “First Metaverse Man, Owner of Balle Balle Land | Creator of Tunak Tunak & Tara Ra Ra | Singer | Composer|”.

In an Instagram post on March 21, Mehndi said that all the future events and music concerts will happen in “Balle Balle Land”.

“Special Paintball arena is planned. The Daler Mehndi Store will soon open here,” the post further said.

According to the official website of partynite.metaverse, it is a “digital parallel universe, powered by blockchain” where people can hang out with friends as customisable avatars, meet new people as well as join parties and events.

The platform also allows people to claim, mint, and sell playable digital collectibles also known as NFTs in order to make the Metaverse more interactive.

The 54-year-old celebrated India's Republic Day on January 26 with a special performance on the Metaverse.

Music label T-Series also announced its entry into the Metaverse in partnership with Hungama TV earlier in January this year. As part of the deal, Hungama will be creating NFTs from the vast catalogue of new and existing Bollywood content parented by T-Series.

Daler Mehndi rose to fame with the 1995 track 'Bolo Ta Ra Ra'. He is best-known for singing songs such as 'Tunak Tunak Tun' and 'Ho Jayegi Balle Balle'. He has sung songs in several Bollywood films including Biwi No 1, Baahubali: The Beginning, Dangal, Singh Is Kingg and ABCD 2 among others. He has also judged several singing reality shows.