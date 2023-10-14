Video: YouTuber Speed Grooves To Tunak Tunak Tun With Daler Mehndi

YouTuber IShowSpeed is in India, and his trip is already making waves. The 18-year-old is a big fan of Virat Kohli and singing legend Daler Mehndi. In fact, he loved Daler Mehndi's iconic Tunak Tunak song so much that he single-handedly popularised it on social media again.

The US content creator-streamer met Daler Mehndi on Friday and addressed him as the “Tunak Tunak Man.” He was excited when Mehndi agreed to a rendezvous after he mentioned the song Tunak Tunak Tun several times in his YouTube streams. The singer arranged some lassi for the YouTuber which left him amazed.

????| WATCH: Speed sings Tunak Tunak Tun with Daler Mehndi, the original artist of the song pic.twitter.com/skS94YRW7A — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) October 13, 2023

The most memorable moment of their meeting was when both he and Daler Mehndi danced to the iconic song in a studio. For the YouTuber, this was a dream come true as he made the iconic moves with Mehndi while wearing a Tunak Tunak T-shirt. Thereafter, Daler Mehndi uploaded a photo with the content creator on X (formerly Twitter) and said that he had a "Heart of Gold."

Seeing Mehndi and IShowSpeed grooving to Tunak Tunak, one of his followers wrote, "The most shocking day of my life on this platform."

Another one sarcastically wrote, "Thanks, You performed Daler Mahendi. Now go home."

IShowSpeed's trip, much like his most visits around the world, has been eventful.

The YouTuber has shown immense interest in cricket and was seen playing the sport in Mumbai. Dressed in an Indian jersey with Virat Kohli's name on it and a white dhoti, the teenager swung a bat as the crowd cheered ecstatically. The streamer then bowled a few deliveries too.

????WATCH: Speed says “I'm playing like Babar Azam right now” after missing 3 consecutive balls pic.twitter.com/VcQv7Cmrzt — Speedy HQ (@iShowSpeedHQ) October 12, 2023

IShowSpeed also met his role model Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this year.